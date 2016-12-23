Posted Updated 

Las Vegas holiday event reunites inmates preparing for re-entry with their families

Inmate Robby Lewis, left, thumb wrestles with his daughter Madisyn, 8, while his other daughter Isabell, 9, looks on during a Christmas party at Casa Grande Transitional Housing on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Inmate Jennifer Hammond hugs her daughters Gracie, left,13, and Faydelity during a Christmas party at Casa Grande Transitional Housing, 3955 W. Russell Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. This is the first time in eight years that they have seen each other. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Inmate Aaron Dalton places a bicycle for a gift near a tree during a Christmas party at Casa Grande Transitional Housing on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Local community groups sponsored the event to bring families and incarcerated inmates together to enjoy the holiday. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Las Vegas police officer Michael Graces hands out dolls to children during a Christmas party at Casa Grande Transitional Housing, 3955 W. Russell Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Local community groups sponsored the event to bring families and incarcerated inmates together to enjoy the holiday. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

David Turnbull, center, an inmate at Casa Grande Transitional Housing, 3955 W. Russell Road, kisses his daughter Hailey, 2, during a family Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Hope for Prisoners, SOS radio and community groups sponsored the event. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Analeya Rodarte, 16, opens a guitar case during a Christmas party at Casa Grande Transitional Housing, 3955 W. Russell Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Her father incarcerated in New Mexico so local community groups wanted her to enjoy the holiday and gave her a guitar after her guitar was stolen last month. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Inmate Jorge Moreno helps his daughter Yaretzi open gifts during a Christmas party at Casa Grande Transitional Housing, 3955 W. Russell Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Local community groups sponsored the event to bring families and incarcerated inmates together to enjoy the holiday. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Inmate Richard Morris, center, hugs his son Jayden, 4, while his wife Keleigh looks on during a Christmas party at Casa Grande Transitional Housing, 3955 W. Russell Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Local community groups sponsored the event to bring families and incarcerated inmates together to enjoy the holiday. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Inmate Richard Morris, right, hugs his son Jayden, 4, during a Christmas party at Casa Grande Transitional Housing, 3955 W. Russell Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Local community groups sponsored the event to bring families and incarcerated inmates together to enjoy the holiday. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Inmate Jennifer Hammond embraces Jon Ponder, founder of Hope for Prisoners, during a Christmas party at Casa Grande Transitional Housing on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Local community groups sponsored the event to bring families and incarcerated inmates together to enjoy the holiday. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Gifts sit on a couch during a Christmas party at Casa Grande Transitional Housing, 3955 W. Russell Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Local community groups sponsored the event to bring families and incarcerated inmates together to enjoy the holiday. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Gifts for the Zamora family during a Christmas Party at Casa Grande Transitional Housing on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Local community groups sponsored the event to bring families and incarcerated inmates together to enjoy the holiday. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Inmate Mindy Cole shares a moment with her daughter's Trinity, left, 12, and Jenesis, 10, during a Christmas party at Casa Grande Transitional Housing, 3955 W. Russell Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

By WESLEY JUHL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The holidays are just days in December when you’re in prison.

But for a dozen inmates serving the last legs of their sentences at the Casa Grande Transitional Housing Facility in Las Vegas, something magical happened this week.

On Tuesday night, the cafeteria of the state-run facility on West Russell Road was transformed into a winter wonderland – 17 living room sets were arrayed around the room, each with its own Christmas tree and pile of presents for the inmates’ children and stockings stuffed to the point of bursting.

The event was cosponsored by Hope for Prisoners, a nonprofit offender re-entry program, and Christian Radio station KSOS-FM, 90.5. Food was catered by the Las Vegas Mayor’s Faith Initiative. The nonprofit Angel Tree program helped provide gifts and new bicycles for children who came to see their incarcerated parents.

Sitting anxiously near the entryway, Jennifer Hammond was about to see her two daughters for the first time since she was sent to prison eight years ago. She remembers the exact date she last saw them: Dec. 22, 2008.

The girls, 14-year-old Faydelity and 13-year-old Gracie, have since been adopted and call another woman “mom.” Hammond isn’t bitter about that — she said she’s grateful that a wonderful woman saved her girls from the life Hammond was living at the time.

“I’ve made some poor choices,” said Hammond, who was sentenced as a habitual criminal to eight to 20 years behind bars. “I just pray we can work together and be a team.”

As volunteers set out chafing dishes, soda pop and a hot cocoa station and the sound of Christmas music blared over a large speaker, Hammond admitted to being nervous, bordering on overwhelmed.

“I can’t make up lost time. All I can do is move forward and show them life is about choices,” she said. “I just want to hug them and kiss their whole face.”

The other 12 inmates hadn’t been away from their families as long as Hammond, but they, too, were eager to share a Christmas meal with family. There were babies and toddlers there to see fathers eager for a rare chance to bond with them.

Analeya Rodarte, 16, and her family received gifts from her father, even though he was incarcerated in New Mexico. The girl said she felt strange about being at the facility at first, but it made her night when she received a beautiful new guitar — a replacement for one that was stolen in a November home burglary.

The families sat and listened to a telling of the Christmas story, then Santa Claus came in through the back door to hand out candy canes. Metropolitan Police Department officers gave stuffed animals to each child and wished them a merry Christmas.

Casa Grande inmate Jorge Moreno, 21, smiled when his baby girl, born shortly after he was locked away two years ago, grew frightened of Santa.

“This is great compared to last Christmas,” said his wife, Maria Moreno, 22. “For her to get gifts from her dad is so exciting.”

Hammond’s nervousness evaporated as soon as she saw her girls enter the room. She scooped them into a tight hug and then they sat and talked for about two hours. Hammond said she’s looking forward to taking the girls shopping after her release next year.

“They’re the only thing that’s kept me going,” she said. “It’s my last Christmas here, and I’m going out with a bang.”

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

 