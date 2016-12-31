Las Vegas hosts final presidential debate, blast rattles Panaca among top local stories of 2016

Posted 

The Thomas & Mack Center is shown ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Protestors gather outside the Student Union at UNLV on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Protestors gather outside the Student Union at UNLV on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Members of the Nevada Green Party protest outside the Thomas & Mack Center while the third and final presidential debate takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Members of the Nevada Green Party protest outside the Thomas & Mack Center while the third and final presidential debate takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speak during the third presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speak during the third presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

People gather before the third presidential debate begins at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during the third presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the third presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

People take photos of bus depicting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

A woman climbs up the stairs to the Thomas & Mack Center ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Demonstrators protest at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

A woman in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in front of the CNN stage ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Hey Reb! watches the crowd in front of the MSNBC stage ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

A man watches the third presidential debate on his phone in the Student Union building at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

A man works on his laptop while watching the third presidential debate from the Student Union Ballroom at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

A confrontation breaks out after the third presidential debate in front of the Student Union Ballroom at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Internet sensation Ken Bone stands for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel outside of the Student Union building after the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Internet sensation Ken Bone stands for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel outside of the Student Union building after the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Staff member Margarita Romero watches the presidential debate during the Hillary for Nevada Debate Watch Party at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Hillary for Nevada Debate Watch Party at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Donald Trump supporter John Shaw, of Miami, holds up a sign during a rally near a live newscast hours before the third 2016 presidential debate at UNLV, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Landra Gould, from left, with her husband U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, and U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, listen to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid introduces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, from left, U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, and U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez, take the stage for a campaign rally for Clinton at the Plumbers & Pipefitters Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Music artist Katy Perry poses with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto takes a selfie with supporters at a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Cox Pavilion on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto interacts with supporters at a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Cox Pavilion on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto talks about immigration during a lunch with DAPA and DACA eligible families at Lindo Michoacan in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Carol Tipton of Henderson reacts to news that Catherine Cortez Masto was leading in her U.S. Senate race during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Senator elect Catherine Cortez speaks during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Senator elect Catherine Cortez speaks during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Senator elect Catherine Cortez addresses the crowd during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D,Nev., speaks during the ground breaking ceremony for the I-11 Boulder City bypass project in Boulder City, Nev., Monday, April 6, 2015. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Erik Verduzco on Twitter @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., poses during his speech in a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Cheyenne High School on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, right,Congressman Steve Horsford and House Minority Leader Nancy Polosi debarks from Air Force One at McCarran International Airport on Friday, Nov. 21, 2014. He is traveling to Del Sol High School to sign his immigration executive order that will protect up to 5 million undocumented immigrants from being deported. More than 10 percent of Nevadaճ workforce is living here illegally, the highest rate in the country and double the national average.(Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)(Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Barak Obama, left, and U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto wave to the crowd at a rally organized by the Nevada State Democratic Party at Cheyenne High School on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

From left, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and President Barack Obama participate in the 20th annual Tahoe Summit in Stateline, Nev., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Obama was the keynote speaker at the annual event which focuses on the environmental protection of Lake Tahoe. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid looks at a portrait of himself after it was unveiled during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Government officials take part in a ceremony to unveil a portrait of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., second from right, on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vice President Joe Biden, from left, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., and artist Gavin Glakas during a ceremony to unveil a portrait of Reid on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks during a ceremony to unveil his portrait on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks during a ceremony to unveil his portrait on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., smiles after voting at 3550 W. Harmon Ave. in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. He voted along with his wife Landra and members of the Culinary Union Local 226 workers. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., and his wife Landra arrive to vote at 3550 W. Harmon Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 26,2016. He voted along with members of the Culinary Union Local 226 workers. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, right, embraces Nevada U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto at a rally at College of Southern Nevada, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Some 700 people attended the rally to support Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto speaks at a rally at College of Southern Nevada, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Some 700 people attended the rally to support Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, left, listens to U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., during the Nevada Senatorial Debate at Canyon Springs High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in North Las Vegas. The debate was televised statewide. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto listens to U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., during the Nevada Senatorial Debate at Canyon Springs High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in North Las Vegas. The debate was televised statewide. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., from left, U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., and U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., hold casts of a Columbian mammoth tooth they received as gifts during an event to celebrate the passage of legislation by Congress that designates Tule Springs as Nevada’s only national monument at the Las Vegas Paiute Resort Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, right, calls for an end to the obstruction of Supreme Court Justice nominee Merrick Garland by Republican leadership during a news conference at the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, March 25, 2016. Reid is joined by law students and the UNLV chapter of the American Constitutional Society. Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

This image provided by C-SPAN2 shows retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nev. giving his final speech on the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (C-SPAN2 via AP)

A memorial for Phoukeo Dej-Oudom, one of the victims of Wednesday night's quadruple murder-suicide, is seen in the parking lot of Walgreens Pharmacy on Lake Mead Boulevard and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ray Brown, right, one of the three men accused of the killing of a Lee's Discount Liquor cashier during an armed robbery on April 18, 2016, appears at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegas88s

Lee Dominic Sykes, 20, one of the three men accused of the killing of a Lee's Discount Liquor cashier during an armed robbery on April 18, 2016, consults with his attorney at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegas88s

Ray Brown, left, Lee Murray Sykes and Lee Dominic Sykes, the three men accused of the killing of a Lee's Discount Liquor cashier during an armed robbery on April 18, 2016, appear at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegas88s

Lee Murray Sykes, 22, one of the three men accused of the killing of a Lee's Discount Liquor cashier during an armed robbery on April 18, 2016, appears at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegas88s

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed to death in a backyard at a home in the 5200 block of Crater Circle, near Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015. BIZUAYEHU TESFAYE/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL FOLLOW HIM @BIZUTESFAYE

Shanelle Garbutt, far right, embraces her student Lehairah Jackson, who was a classmate of 9-year-old murder-suicide victim Anhurak Dej-Oudom, during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a murder-suicide on Friday, July 1, 2016 in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/ Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @LorenTownsley

Residents gather to watch police investigate a homicide in which police say a man was shot to death by his roommate in Henderson, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a double homicide at Union Apartments in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

A metro police officer investigates Tuesday, April 19, 2016 after the Leeճ Discount Liquor employee was shot during a robbery Monday night at the liquor store at 8785 W. Warm Springs Road, near Durango Drive. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Metro officer Larry Hayfield points at photos of the suspects in a fatal shooting that took place Monday night at Lee's Discount Liquor at 8785 West Warm Springs Road, Tuesday, April 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Metro Lt. Dan McGrath talks about the recent arrests in the Lee's Discount Liquor homicide as he looks at the photo of Lee Murry Sykes, 22, the third suspect who is still at-large, at a news conference as Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts, left, looks on Wednesday, May 4, 2016, at Las Vegas police headquarters. The suspects, Ray Charles Brown, 22, and Lee Dominic Sykes, 20, were arrested Tuesday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

A body is removed from 313 Lilac Lane, where Metro is investigating an apparent homicide in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Lee's Discount Liquor robbery victim Matthew Christensen's father Dennis, second left, his mother Theresa, center, his brother Reggie, and his younger brother Curtis, right, talk about their loss as they address the media at Excalibur hotel-casino on Thursday, April 21, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Metro's crime scene investigations truck arrives at the scene of a homicide Monday, June 13, 2016 in northeast Las Vegas, near Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police Captain James LaRochelle, left, and Sergeant Jose Hernandez speak with volunteers during a canvasing event near Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Street to find leads in the February homicide of Heriberto Diaz-Marcial in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police block off Torrey Pines Drive near Lake Mead Boulevard as a barricade situation goes on in a nearby apartment complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. A homicide occurred at Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards, just down the street, earlier in the evening. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide outside of a Walgreens at Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide outside of a Walgreens at Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Family members of homicide victim Marcos Arenas, including his father Ivan, center, react after hearing the jury's verdict at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Michael Solid, not photographed, who is accused of killing Arenas was found guilty. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Toys, and other items placed by local residents, sit outside the boarded apartment, where Jason Dej-Oudom killed himself and his three children on Wednesday night, in Las Vegas on Friday, July 1, 2016. Dej-Oudom also shot and killed his wife at a nearby Walgreens. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

The Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, which they are occupied by anti-government protestors, are shown near Burns, Ore. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. The protestors, many of them armed, are led by Ammon Bundy, the 40-year-old son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

A man takes a phone call at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, which is occupied by anti-government protestors, near Burns, Ore. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. The protestors, many of them armed, are led by Ammon Bundy, son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Ryan Bundy takes a phone call by the entrance of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters near Burns, Ore. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. Bundy, who, along with his brother Ammon, is occupying the refuge with anti-government protestors, many of which are armed. The two are sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Ammon Bundy speaks with reporters after meeting with Harney County Sheriff Dave Ward, at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters near Burns, Ore. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. The pair met about 10 miles from the refuge. Bundy, who is the son of Nevada Rancher Cliven Bundy, is occupying the refuge with anti-government protesters. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

A anti-Bundy supporter Chig Foley stands on the corner of Clark Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard near Lloyd George United States Courthouse on Thursday, March 10, 2016.Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Carol Bundy, wife of rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks at Bundy Ranch in Bunkerville on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Members of an armed group that staged a takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., including Ammon and Ryan Bundy, sons of Cliven Bundy, were acquitted of charges stemming from the takeover on Thursday. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Grandchildren of Cliven Bundy play at Bundy Ranch in Bunkerville on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Members of an armed group that staged a takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., including Ammon and Ryan Bundy, sons of Cliven Bundy, were acquitted of charges stemming from the takeover on Thursday. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Demonstrators in support of the Bundy family stand on the steps of the Lloyd D. George Courthouse in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Joshua Martinez, left, Greg Whalen, center, and Michael Elliot, stand outside of the Lloyd D. George Courthouse to demonstrate their support for the Bundy family in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Karen Steelmon, from left, Rick Pollard, and Sean Till, protest to demand justice for the death of Oregon Occupier LaVoy Finicum and to show support for Bunkerville rancher Cliven Bundy outside of the Lloyd George Federal Courthouse in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Rick Pollard protests to demand justice for the death of Oregon Occupier LaVoy Finicum and to show support for Bunkerville rancher Cliven Bundy outside of the Lloyd George Federal Courthouse in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A Bundy Ranch sign near Bunkerville, Nev. greets visitors on Thursday, May 19, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

People, including Lyndy Jones, left, and Randy Peck protest outside a federal court Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cliven Bundy appears in court this afternoon. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

People, including Greg Whaler, left, and Rick Pollard, both of Las Vegas, protest outside a federal court Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cliven Bundy appears in court this afternoon. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

People protest outside Lloyd George Federal Building on Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cliven Bundy appears in court this afternoon. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

A sign is posted on a fence at the Bundy Ranch in Bunkerville, Nev. on Thursday, May 19, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Carol Bundy, wife of Cliven Bundy, and her son Arden protest outside Lloyd George Federal Building on Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cliven Bundy appears in court this afternoon. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Arden Bundy, 18, secures a gate at the Bundy Ranch on Thursday, May 19, 2016. Bundy, the youngest of 14 siblings, is now running the Bundy Ranch. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Arden Bundy, 18, looks at cattle in the corrals on the Bundy Ranch in Bunkerville, Nev. on Thursday, May 19, 2016. Bundy, the youngest of 14 siblings is now running the Bundy Ranch. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Attorneys Larry Klaymam, right, and Joel Hansen talks to Carol Bundy, wife of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, in front of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse after filing a lawsuit against President Barack Obama, U.S. Sen Harry Reid and the federal judge presiding over the Bundy case on Tuesday, May 10,2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Attorneys Joel Hansen, center, and Larry Klaymam, right, representing Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, walk outside Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse after filing a lawsuit against President Barack Obama, U.S. Sen Harry Reid and the federal judge presiding over the Bundy case on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Carol Bundy, right, wife of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, talks to her son Art Bundy near Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

People, including Doug Knowles of Pahrump, center, protest outside of the Lloyd George Federal Building ahead of an arraignment for Ammon and Ryan Bundy, among others, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 15, 2016. The arraignment is for charges stemming from the armed standoff in 2014 that took place in Bunkerville, Nev.

People protest outside of the Lloyd George Federal Building ahead of an arraignment for Ammon and Ryan Bundy, among others, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 15, 2016. The arraignment is for charges stemming from the armed standoff in 2014 that took place in Bunkerville, Nev.

Carol Bundy, wife of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, right, her son Arden, center, and her daughter Stetsy Cox, left, protest outside Lloyd George Federal Building on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

A federal police officer instructs Carol Bundy, wife of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, center, and her daughter Bailey Logue, where they can stay to protest outside Lloyd George Federal Building on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Ammon Bundy, center, prepares to speak as he is followed by conservative radio host Pete Santilli at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, occupied by anti-government protesters, near Burns, Ore. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky attends a legislative committee meeting to discuss reorganization plans for the Clark County School District at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, July 1, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

State legislators Becky Harris, left, Michael Roberson, top, and Dina Neal, right, listen to education consultant Michael Strembitsky during a legislative committee meeting to discuss reorganization plans for the Clark County School District at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, July 1, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The audience is seen prior to a legislative panel meeting to discuss reorganization plans for the Clark County School District at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky, right, and Kevin Child, District D trustee with the Clark County School District, discreetly speak prior to a legislative panel meeting to discuss reorganization plans for the Clark County School District at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Legislative panelists meet to discuss reorganization plans for the Clark County School District at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen speaks during a legislative panel meeting to discuss reorganization plans for the Clark County School District at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during a legislative panel meeting to discuss reorganization plans for the Clark County School District at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz, left, directions questions near Senator Michael Roberson during a legislative advisory committee gathering at Grant Sawyer Building Thursday, June 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. The committee was designed to develop a reorganization plan for the Clark County School District. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Supreme Court building is pictured in Carson City, Nev., Saturday, October 8, 2016. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985)

District Court Judge Eric Johnson during the sentencing of former Rancho High School teacher Jason Lofthouse at Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

President and CEO of The Rogers Foundation Rory Reid speaks at a press conference in response to the Nevada Supreme Court decision on Educational Savings Accounts on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 at The Rogers Foundation in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Director of Communications at Nevada State Education Association (NSEA) Nick DiArchangel speaks at a press conference in response to the Nevada Supreme Court decision on Educational Savings Accounts on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 at The Rogers Foundation in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Attorney Tamerlan Godley representing parents against school choice makes oral arguments in front of the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday, July 29, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Attorney Paul Clement representing the state of Nevada makes oral arguments involving school choice Friday, July 29, 2016, in front of the Nevada Supreme Court. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, listens to oral arguments involving school choice Friday, July 29, 2016, in front of Nevada Supreme Court. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Associate Chief Justice James W. Hardesty asks a question during school choice oral arguments at the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday, July 29, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Teenagers take turns taking hits takes of marijuana in Commons Park, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in Denver. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

A pedestrian walks passed Native Roots Dispensary where different forms of recreational marijuana can be purchased in Denver Colorado, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Pat Hickey, with Nevadans for Responsible Drug Policy, points to an information pamphlet during a Vegas Public Broadcasting Service roundtable discussion regarding the Nevada Marijuana Legalization Initiative on the November 8 ballot on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. The passing of Question 2 would legalize the purchase, cultivation and possession of marijuana for persons 21 or older. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Pat Hickey, with Nevadans for Responsible Drug Policy, left, Clark County Commissioner for District E, Chris Giunchigliani, center left, Joe Brezny, of the Nevada Cannabis Industry Association, center right, and moderator and former Ԏevada Week in Reviewՠhost Mitch Fox, far right, participate in a Vegas Public Broadcasting Service roundtable discussion regarding the Nevada Marijuana Legalization Initiative on the November 8 ballot on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. The passing of Question 2 would legalize the purchase, cultivation and possession of marijuana for persons 21 or older. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Marijuana plants in the vegetation room at the Essence Cannabis Dispensary on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. This room holds the plants at their youngest stage. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Marijuana plants in the flowering room at the Essence Cannabis Dispensary on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

James Green, from left, Joe Brezny, and former Las Vegas police officer Chris Collins, speak at BLUM Las Vegas Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Las Vegas on Thursday, August 18, 2016, during an unveiling of a &quot;Vote Yes on Question 2&quot; billboard. Question 2 would legalize recreational marijuana. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

People watch as early election results are displayed on TV during the Las Vegas Weekly's Question 2 watch party inside the Sake Rok restaurant in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

People hang out during the Las Vegas Weekly's Question 2 watch party inside the Sake Rok restaurant in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Joe Brezny, spokesperson for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, gives an interview with The National Marijuana News during the Las Vegas Weekly's Question 2 watch party inside the Sake Rok restaurant in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Pro marijuana supporter Justin Gwinn looks at his strain of marijuana during the Las Vegas Weekly's Question 2 watch party inside the Sake Rok restaurant in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Morning traffic flows through the &quot;Spaghetti Bowl&quot; on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Interstate 15 southbound and northbound ramps connecting to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed every day until late February, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Morning traffic flows through the &quot;Spaghetti Bowl&quot; on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Interstate 15 southbound and northbound ramps connecting to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed every day until late February, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Morning traffic flows through the &quot;Spaghetti Bowl&quot; on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Interstate 15 southbound and northbound ramps connecting to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed every day until late February, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Morning traffic flows through the &quot;Spaghetti Bowl&quot; on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Interstate 15 southbound and northbound ramps connecting to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed every day until late February, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Walker Furniture co-owner Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi photographs the final section of the Walker Furniture warehouse being torn down Monday, April 11, 2016, in Las Vegas. The building had to be removed to make room for Project Neon, the $1.5 billion, 3.7-mile Spaghetti Bowl-to-Sahara Avenue rehabilitation project. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Walker Furniture co-owners Daryl Alterwitz, left, and his sister Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi handle a piece of the Walker Furniture warehouse before the final section is torn down Monday, April 11, 2016, in Las Vegas. The building had to be removed to make room for Project Neon, the $1.5 billion, 3.7-mile Spaghetti Bowl-to-Sahara Avenue rehabilitation project. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Heavy traffic on southbound I-15 in the Spaghetti Bowl is seen due to a crash near Charleston Boulevard Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. A man died after crashing his pickup into another truck. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Signs warn drivers of the I-15 South exit closure along U.S. 95 South near the spaghetti bowl on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Signs warn drivers of the I-15 South exit closure along U.S. 95 South near the spaghetti bowl on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

The U.S. 95 and Interstate 15 interchange, commonly called the &quot;spaghetti bowl,&quot; is seen in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Honor Guard is stands during a ground breaking for Project Neon on Thursday, April 7, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Showgirls lead a procession with the Coronado High School Band and dignitaries Thursday, April 7, 2016 during ground breaking for Project Neon. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval,right, present a licenses plate to entertainer Wayne Newton during ground breaking for Project Neon on Thursday, April 7, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

A reflection of a Project Neon sign is seen while Commissioner Lawrence Weekly signs during a ground breaking for Project Neon on Thursday, April 7, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

The Project Neon construction trailer at 320 Wall St. in Las Vegas is seen Wednesday June 15, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Signage is seen during a Project Neon preview event at the Spaghetti Bowl construction project's trailer at 320 Wall St. in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 15, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Erick Farrales looks through VR goggles to view a helicopter flyover simulation of the Project Neon site during a preview event at the Spaghetti Bowl construction project's trailer at 320 Wall St. in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 15, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kenny Eliason, left, and Tim O'Rourke are seen during a Project Neon preview event at the Spaghetti Bowl construction project's trailer at 320 Wall St. in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 15, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Workers conduct a retaining wall training class at Laborers Local 872 training center on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. Nevada Department of Transportation, Kiewit Infrastructure West Company and Laborers International of North America teamed up for Project Neon construction skills training. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nicole Watson, middle, screams at an Environmental Protection Agency official during a town hall meeting at Jacobson Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. The Clark County School District held the town hall to discuss the recent mercury contamination at Johnson Junior High School. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review

Signs are seen on the door of Johnson Junior High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. School officials announced Sunday that Monday classes at the school will be canceled while officials work to clean and clear the school of mercury. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Parents wait for their children to be released from Johnson Junior High School after a hazardous material, suspected to be mercury, was found in the schoolճ gymnasium Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Parents wait for their children to be released from Johnson Junior High School after a hazardous material, suspected to be mercury, was found in the schoolճ gymnasium Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Parents gathered outside Johnson Junior High School where the Las Vegas Fire Department and a hazmat team have responded, near Buffalo and Alta drives on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Police tape hangs from a light post at Walter D. Johnson Junior High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. The school was closed on Wednesday after a student brought mercury to the school. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Ching Vogl, right, and her daughter, Fiona Vogl, leave Walter Johnson Junior High School Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. The two left empty handed after discovering that Fiona's backpack, lunchbox and purse were destroyed because of mercury contamination. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

A logo for the Environmental Protection Agency emergency response is seen at a news conference at Walter Johnson Junior High School Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. The school is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday after being closed for cleaning since last Thursday. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Clark County School District superintendent Pat Skorkowsky talks to members of the news media Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at Johnson Junior High School in Las Vegas regarding mercury found at the school this week. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Randy Nattis, federal on-site coordinator for the EPA, demonstrates how students' belongs are tested for mercury contamination during at news conference at Johnson Junior High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. Mercury was found at the school this week. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Fire Department Public Education and Information Officer Tim Szymanski answers questions during a press conference at Clark County School District headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, about the mercury contamination at Walter D. Johnson Junior High School on Wednesday. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

An EPA worker listens in on a press conference at Clark County School District headquarters in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, about the mercury contamination at Walter D. Johnson Junior High School on Wednesday. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

A parent hugs his child after being released from Johnson Junior High School Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Officers from the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office, Nevada Highway Patrol and the Red Cross stand outside a fire station after a briefing about a Wednesday night explosion that killed one person in Panaca, Nev., on Thursday, July 14, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee, center, and Director of the Nevada Department of Public Safety James Wright, left, hold a briefing about a Wednesday night bombing that killed on person in Panaca, Nev., on Thursday, July 14, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Police investigate shrapnel from a Wednesday-night bombing that killed one person on 5th Street in Panaca, Nev., on Thursday, July 14, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

A bomb robot sits on 5th street in Panaca, Nev., on Thursday, July 14, 2016, where a Wednesday night bombing killed one person.. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

A man surveys the damage from the Wednesday night bombing that killed one, tore a car in half and left home uninhabitable in Panaca, Nev., on Friday, July 15, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Damage from a Wednesday night bombing that killed one on 5th street in Panaca, Nev., tore a car in half and left a house uninhabitable, is seen on Friday, July 15, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

A man takes a photo of the damage from a Wednesday night bombing that killed one in Panaca, Nev., tore a car in half and left a home uninhabitable on Friday, July 15, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, left, leaves a briefing at the site of the Wednesday night bombing on Friday, July 15, 2016, at the attacked house in Panaca, Nev. The bombing killed one person. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during the third presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the third presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By HENRY BREAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

For a moment there, it looked like there would be no big news in 2016 because most people were out hunting Pokemon with their phones.

Then we went and spoiled it all by throwing the ugliest, most unpredictable election in American history.

As usual, Las Vegas found itself at the center of the craziness. The valley was overrun by visiting candidates, their eager surrogates and a ceaseless stream of televised attack ads, all leading up to the third and final presidential debate at UNLV. Then came the election itself, which saw voters turn out in record numbers to replace retiring Sen. Harry Reid and deliver a historic “in your face” to political pundits and prognosticators everywhere.

But the election wasn’t the only big news. Las Vegas also endured a disturbing rise in homicides, a wave of educational uncertainty from the reorganization of the nation’s fifth-largest district and a court fight over school choice, and a FEMA-worthy blow to highway commuters known as Car-nado.

Is it any wonder we legalized recreational marijuana?

Here are the top 10 local news stories of the year, as determined by Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters and editors:

1. Up for debate

Las Vegas grabbed the national spotlight during the presidential election when the third and final debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton unfolded at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV on Oct. 19.

The 90-minute made-for-TV event gave voters a final chance to see Clinton and Trump trade barbs and field questions from moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. Hundreds of reporters descended on Las Vegas to cover the debate, which drew more than 71 million television viewers.

Local officials estimate the resulting coverage generated nearly $114 million in publicity for Las Vegas and UNLV.

Three weeks after the debate, Trump surprised pollsters and pundits by winning the election, though Clinton carried Nevada, and the national popular vote, by 2 percentage points.

— Ben Botkin

2. Searchlight sayonara

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., delivered his farewell address Dec. 8, capping a three-decade political career in which he rose higher than any Nevada politician before him.

But the Searchlight native didn’t say goodbye without one last spin through the state in the so-called “Reid Machine.” His well-oiled political operation helped Democrats retain Reid’s Senate seat and capture three of Nevada’s four slots in the House, flipping the state’s congressional delegation from red to blue.

The hardest-fought and most expensive of those races saw former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto win the right to succeed Reid by defeating Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Heck.

In the process, Cortez Masto became the first Latina — and the first woman from Nevada — to be elected to the Senate.

— Ben Botkin

3. A deadly trend

A spike in violent crime plagued the Las Vegas Valley in 2016. Both Henderson and North Las Vegas saw significant increases in homicides, and the Metropolitan Police Department investigated more slayings than in any of the past 20 years.

The last time Las Vegas police handled this many homicides was 1996, when 167 people died at the hands of others.

Multiple tragedies struck at the heart of the community: the April 18 killing of Lee’s Liquor clerk Matthew Christensen, 24; the May 6 murder-suicide at a North Las Vegas daycare center that left Christina Franklin and her assailant dead and her two young children wounded; and the June 29 slayings of Phoukeo Dej-Oudom and her three children at the hands of their father, who then took his own life.

— Wesley Juhl

4. Bundys branch out

Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and his supporters were indicted on a host of charges stemming from their 2014 armed standoff with federal agents who were trying to clear cattle from public land near Bundy’s Bunkerville ranch.

But that wasn’t the only news the Bundy family made in 2016.

Ammon Bundy and Ryan Bundy, two of Cliven’s sons, led the armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon that dragged on for 41 days early in the year. Then Oct. 27, a federal jury in Portland acquitted the two men in connection with the occupation, a verdict that stunned even the defense.

Expect more big news from the Bundys in 2017. Starting Feb. 6, Cliven and four of his sons are slated to stand trial along with 12 other defendants in three separate criminal proceedings.

— Ben Botkin

5. Breaking up is hard to do

One of the biggest issues facing the Clark County School District is the system-wide overhaul mandated through the law known as AB394.

The reorganization, which gives less power to central offices and more to individual schools, has had a bumpy rollout since the law was passed in 2015 and then placed on an accelerated timeline, with the new system expected to be in place by 2017 instead of 2018.

In the process, a number of issues have cropped up — most notably the hiring of a consultant that will cost the district up to $1.2 million. That move and other concerns have further divided the School Board and state legislators on the Advisory Committee for AB394.

Moving into the new year, each school must craft individual budgets with the hope that a weighted funding formula — one which assigns more per-pupil money to students in special categories — will be bankrolled by the Legislature in the future.

— Amelia Pak-Harvey

6.Court cripples school choice

Nevada’s nascent voucher program known as the Education Savings Account came to a halt in late September when the state Supreme Court ruled the funding portion of the program unconstitutional.

The 2015 law was set to give more than $5,000 to families who wanted to opt out of their public schools and attend private institutions. The high court didn’t say such programs were unconstitutional but ruled that the use of the Distributive School Account to fund them “undermines the constitutional mandates” to fund public education.

Gov. Brian Sandoval has said finding a new ESA funding source is a top priority in the upcoming Legislature. The state treasurer has continued to accept and process ESA applications in the meantime, drawing more complaints and legal filings.

— Meghin Delany

7. Voters just say yes

Nevada said yes to recreational marijuana in the 2016 election, joining a growing number of states that have moved to legalize, tax and regulate the drug.

Fifty-four percent of voters approved ballot Question 2, which legalizes the possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and up to an eighth of an ounce of concentrated pot products. The law takes effect Jan. 1, but recreational marijuana sales are not expected to start until summer.

Four states — Nevada, California, Maine and Massachusetts — voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016. Colorado and Washington were the first to legalize the drug in 2012, with Oregon and Alaska following in 2014.

— Colton Lochhead

8. An orange-cone storm

The Car-nado swept into downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 26, with state transportation officials predicting a perfect storm of traffic delays, dizzying detours and ramp closures lasting four months at the Spaghetti Bowl interchange.

Instead, Car-nado was downgraded a few days later to a mere tropical depression, with most drivers heeding repeated warnings to avoid closures through the end of February 2017 on Interstate 15’s southbound and northbound ramps to northbound U.S. Highway 95 and the exit for Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Despite the onslaught of construction at the Spaghetti Bowl — or maybe because of it — Clark County voters comfortably approved ballot Question 5 to allow for a 10-year extension of the fuel revenue index tax that took effect in 2013. The tax is expected to generate about $3 billion to help pay for nearly 200 transportation projects countywide.

— Art Marroquin

9. Middle school mercury

A quarter-cup of mercury found primarily in the gymnasium prompted an emergency shutdown Sept. 7 at Johnson Junior High School. It also set off a public firestorm, as parents anxiously waited for hours — some until 5 a.m. the next day — to pick up their children after they were screened for possible contamination by the Environmental Protection Agency.

At a town hall meeting following the incident, parents vented frustration over a lack of answers from school and EPA officials.

Once the full scope of the mercury spill was revealed, the search for contaminants spread beyond the walls of the school, with about 60 homes in the community screened and 80 bags of clothing brought in for additional testing.

At year’s end, parents still were awaiting answers and police still were investigating how the mercury ended up at the school. The cost of cleanup is expected to reach about $157,000 after repairs are completed.

— Natalie Bruzda

10. Blast rattles peaceful Panaca

A July 13 bomb attack in the most unlikely of places left a family’s home in ruins and triggered an ongoing multistate investigation by the FBI.

In the tiny Lincoln County town of Panaca, authorities say 59-year-old Glenn Franklin Jones triggered two homemade explosive devices and then shot himself in the head in front of a home belonging to his former boss at a hospital where he used to work.

The following day, police evacuated the Kingman, Arizona, recreational vehicle park where Jones was living as investigators removed homemade bombs and bomb-making material from his motor home, along with journals and notebooks outlining a possible terror attack against the Bureau of Land Management.

Jones was the bombing’s only casualty, and six months later his motives remain unclear.

— Henry Brean

 