Las Vegas judge dismisses homeowners’ lawsuit in Badlands golf course battle

District Court Judge Nancy Allf on Wednesday dismissed a Queensridge homeowners’ lawsuit over plans to build homes on the Badlands golf course that weaves through their development in west Las Vegas.

The lawsuit named the city of Las Vegas and three limited liability companies associated with the 250-acre course.

Allf rejected the homeowners’ contention that a state statute governing planned development communities applies in this case, in part because the Las Vegas City Council didn’t enact a corresponding ordinance needed for the statute to apply, according to the decision.

“We were disappointed but we’re not discouraged,” said attorney and Queensridge resident Frank Schreck, one of the plaintiffs and a vocal opponent of EHB Companies’ plans to develop the course.

The homeowners “disagree tremendously” with the reasons Allf cited for the statute in question, NRS 278a, not applying to this case, Schreck said.

The residential development proposal has faced fierce opposition. The course stopped operating late last year, but the fight over the development began well over a year ago.

Tom Letizia, a spokesman for EHB, called the decision a “major victory.”

Schreck, Jack Binion and several other Queensridge homeowners filed the suit in late 2015. Another lawsuit against EHB Companies over plans to develop the course was filed and tossed out in 2016.

“We’ll get together, probably this weekend, and decide what course of action we’ll take,” Schreck said.

The plans have taken a circuitous path at City Hall. The Las Vegas Planning Commission shot down in October much of a large-scale development plan for the entire course, approving a fraction of the proposal — 720 multifamily buildings at the corner of Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive, in the shadow of the Queensridge towers.

By the time the City Council weighed in on that development at the course’s eastern edge, it was pared down significantly to 435 for-sale condominiums.

A proposal to put single-family homes on another section of the course, at Alta and Hualapai Way, was delayed at a City Council meeting earlier this month.

