Las Vegas locals go ‘behind the scenes’ with Metro’s First Tuesday

The First Tuesday program by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is designed to raise community awareness about subjects that have an impact on Las Vegas locals.

The monthly program gives a “behind the scenes” look into the departments and sections of Metro.

First Tuesday sessions usually are held at the area substations and are open to the public.

The first programs for this year will be 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Below is a list of the topics and locations for each.

All January meetings, with the exception of the Convention Center and Enterprise, will be at the Area Commands.

Bolden Area Command, 1851 Stella Lake St.

Topic: The Dark Side of Social Media

Downtown Area Command, 621 N. 9th St.

Topic: Avoiding Frauds and Scams

Enterprise Area Command, Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane

Topic: Harbor Program for Teens

Northeast Area Command, 3750 Cecile Ave.

Topic: Financial Crimes (followed by free document shredding)

Northwest Area Command, 9850 W. Cheyenne Ave.

Topic: A Look at 2016 and a Glimpse at 2017

South Central Area Command, 4860 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Topic: Detention Center Operations

Southeast Area Command, 3675 E. Harmon Ave.

Topic: How to Fill Out a Police Report

Spring Valley Area Command, 8445 Eldora St.

Topic: Narcotics and the New Laws

Convention Center Area Command, Las Vegas Township Community Impact Center, 750 Sierra Vista (program begins at 3:30 p.m.)

More information can be found at lvmpd.com.