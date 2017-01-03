Las Vegas man, infant grandson killed in Sunday crash on I-15

A Las Vegas man and his 2-month-old grandson were killed in a New Year’s Day crash near Mountain Pass, California.

Abraham Jones, 79, was driving his Nissan Altima north on Interstate 15 with his grandson, Timol Jenkins Jr., in the back seat when they were struck from behind by an Infinity G35, according to the San Bernardino County coroner’s website.

The Nissan came to a stop in the left lane, and the Infinity spun into the center divider about 15 miles south of Primm. A caller reported the crash just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

While standing behind his vehicle after the initial crash, Jones and his Nissan were struck again by a Toyota Corolla, the coroner said.

Jones and his grandson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.