The all-terrain-vehicle rider killed in a crash Sunday afternoon has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office said he was Michael Matthew Sabicer, 38, of Las Vegas.

Sabicer crashed in the desert near the 5300 block of Starr Hills Avenue in the south valley.

