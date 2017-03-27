Las Vegas man killed in northwest Arizona crash

A Las Vegas man was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in northwest Arizona.

The Arizona Public Safety Department said at 7:55 a.m., Martin Estrada, 52, was driving a Ford passenger eastbound on Interstate 40, about 25 miles east of Kingman, when he lost control. His car rolled in the median.

Estrada was dead at the scene. Ana Casales, 51, also of Las Vegas, who was also in the car, was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

The accident’s cause is under investigation.