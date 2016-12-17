Las Vegas man, who died in Thursday fire, identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died after an overnight fire Thursday.

Richard Allen Adams, 64-year-old Las Vegas resident died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center shortly after crews from the Clark County Fire Department found him around 11 p.m. Thursday in the building of 3624 Blackstone St., near South Pecos and East Desert Inn roads.

Neighbors could smell smoke but were unsure of the source, the Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived in the area, crews discovered the fire burning through the roof of a condominium.

The fire was contained to one unit, and the damage was estimated at $300,000.

