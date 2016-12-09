Las Vegas mobile home fire displaces 3 adults and 5 children

Three mobile homes were damaged in a fire Friday morning and the fire spread to an electrical pole and power lines, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire broke out about 10:20 a.m. at 3610 N. Las Vegas Blvd. A single-wide mobile home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The fire spread to two adjacent homes, according to Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon.

The electrical pole and power lines that caught fire have been extinguished and NV Energy has been asked to respond, Blackmon said.

American Red Cross has been requested to assist three adults and five children, according to CCFD.

Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire and damages have not been determined.

Review-Journal Reporter Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.