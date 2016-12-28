Las Vegas Monorail to run for 43 hours straight over New Year’s weekend

The Las Vegas Monorail will run for 43 hours straight from 7 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Monday, with stops at the MGM Grand, Bally’s, Flamingo, The Linq, SLS, the Las Vegas Convention Center and Westgate.

The cost remains the same, with locals paying $1 for a one-way ride, while single ride tickets cost $5 for everyone else. The monorail ticket offices will be open until 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Las Vegas Monorail is also throwing a New Year’s Eve party at the Convention Center station from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., officials said Wednesday. Tickets cost $175 per person or $300 per couple and can be purchased at lvmonorail.com/nye2017.

