Las Vegas News for Friday, March 24th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. The Nevada Attorney General’s office has indicted a man accused of taking over a Las Vegas home. Thomas Benson, who authorities identify as a “sovereign citizen”, began occupying a home off Ann Road and the 215 Beltway when its residents were evicted and sued for the property. Benson says he has never claimed to be a “sovereign citizen” and he has said through court papers that he’s “not a person” and showed proof of life with blue footprints.

2. A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide near Henderson. A man in the area attempted to assist a man found lying down in the desert and spotted a woman nearby. Both bodies had gunshot wounds.

3. And an arrest report shows that a man accused of sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman in the back of his cab visited her at her home after the assault. Abdul Based went to the woman’s home with flowers and began apologizing when she threatened the man until he left. The woman was not yet aware of the assault, as she had been drinking when it happened, and was notified by police shortly after the encounter. Police became aware of the assault when the cab company saw the assault on surveillance footage.

