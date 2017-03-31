Las Vegas news for Friday, March 31st —VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Windy weather hit Las Vegas last night, taking with it signs, trees and power. The National Weather Service said wind gusts were between 60 and 70 mph, with the highest recorded gust coming in at 84 mph. Breezy conditions are expected through the weekend, though gusts on Friday will hit up to 40 mph.

2. A local high school volleyball coach is accused of having sex with a student. Brian Theophil is being held on charges of first-degree kidnapping and engaging in a sex act with a pupil. Clark County School District did not announce Theophil’s arrest when it occurred, but was on a list of nine employees arrested in the 2016-2017 school year provided by the district.

3. Caesars Entertainment began charging customers for self-parking. Linq Hotel began charging last week, Caesars Palace will begin charging on Monday and Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s will begin charging on April 6. People with a Nevada driver’s license are exempt from the parking charge when scanning the barcode on their license and the first hour is free for all customers.

