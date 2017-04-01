Las Vegas news for Saturday, April 1st —VIDEO

Here are your headlines for your Saturday morning:

1. Cleanup efforts continue around the valley after heavy winds brought down signs, trees, and power on Thursday afternoon. NV Energy utility workers worked Friday to clear debris from power lines and repair seven fallen poles along Koval and Harmon. According to NV Energy, there are still almost 400 customers without power as of this morning.

2. The Las Vegas Raiders stadium could feature a moving grass field, like the one at the University of Phoenix Stadium. The moving grass field allows the stadium to easily be used for other events like basketball or concerts. In Arizona, the moving field uses its own irrigation system to keep the grass damp in dry desert conditions. Once the field is rolled inside for football, the area where it usually sits becomes available for fan experience events and tailgating.

3. And a judge heard testimony and reviewed surveillance video on Friday, before ordering a Las Vegas smoke shop clerk to stand trial on a murder charge in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. Raad Sunna told police he feared for his life, and was “petrified beyond comprehension” when three teenagers rushed his store in hoodies. Sunna is free on $150,000 bail, and faces one count of open murder. He is due back in court in two weeks.

