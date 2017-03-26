Las Vegas News for Sunday, March 26th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. One person is dead and another injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday. Two people were shot on a double-decker RTC bus late Saturday morning outside The Cosmopolitan. After a standoff and barricade situation that lasted for hours, police took the suspected shooter into custody without firing any shots. Las Vegas police said the suspect was a male, armed with a handgun, and police have no motive for the shooting. Strip traffic was closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue during the standoff. Police believe the incident has no connection to the armed robbery at the Bellagio early Saturday morning.

2. And Raiders fan are anxiously awaiting word on whether or not the Oakland Raiders will move to Las Vegas. NFL owners will gather Sunday to begin discussing the Raiders’ application for relocation. Owner Mark Davis needs 24 owners to cast ballots for approval, and the vote is expected on Monday. A 65,000-seat, state-of-the-art domed stadium has already been approved for the Raiders to call home.

