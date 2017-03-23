Las Vegas news for Thursday, March 23rd — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A Texas woman visiting the south rim of the Grand Canyon was found safe Friday after being stranded for over 5 days. Amber Vanhecke was traveling in the Havasupai Indian Reservation when her car ran out of gas. An air rescue helicopter found her car and a makeshift “help” sign and located her nearby looking for cellphone service. Troopers said Vanhecke did everything right in order to be found.

2. The Oakland Raiders are feeling cautiously optimistic about a move to Las Vegas according to Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. Team representatives met with Sisolak Wednesday for about three hours discussing the potential move. The NFL will vote on the Raiders proposed move to Vegas at the league’s annual meeting on either Monday or Tuesday.

3. McDonald’s on Sunset and Durango premiered new touch-screen kiosks at its grand reopening Wednesday. Patrons can place their orders on the large digital kiosks and have the food delivered to their table. The kiosks are in over 2,600 locations worldwide, but this location is the first to debut the technology in Nevada.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.