Las Vegas news for Thursday, March 30th —VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A burglar was stopped in his tracks early this morning when a person in the neighborhood hit him in the head with a baseball bat. Police were called to a neighborhood near Mountain’s Edge Park for a possible burglary, and as officers searched the neighborhood, a man peeked over a backyard wall and appeared to be holding a gun. An officer shot at the man but missed, and when the man fled, a person hit the man in the head with a bat. The man was taken to UMC and his condition is unknown.

2. A former Kindergarten teacher accused of kidnapping at 16-year-old girl testified yesterday. Melvyn Sprowson, acting as his own defense, told jurors and prosecutors that he feared the girl would kill herself if he returned her to her mother. Sprowson is charged with four counts of unlawful use of a minor in the production of pornography, one count of child abuse or neglect and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

3. Three UNLV basketball players were released from their scholarships Wednesday. Guards Jalen Poyser and Zion Morgan and forward Troy Baxter Jr. are all leaving the program, opening two scholarship spots. The Rebels went 11-21 this season.

