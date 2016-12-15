Las Vegas police announce July death of motorcyclist involved in crash

A motorcyclist involved in a July 19 crash has died, Las Vegas police reported Thursday.

Timothy Grinnell, 30, whose city of residence is unknown, died July 20, according to the Clark County coroner.

“The LVMPD Fatal Detail was notified by the Clark County Medical Examiners Office that the operator of the motorcycle involved in this collision had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

Grinnell was traveling east on Twain approaching Hazelwood Street when the road curved and he failed to maintain his lane, police said. The motorcycle went off the roadway’s right side into a wrought-iron fence, and the rider tumbled into the street.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died of blunt force injuries to the head, according to the coroner. His death was ruled an accident.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.