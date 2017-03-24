Las Vegas police looking for missing 82-year-old man

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help locate an 82-year-old man who went missing Thursday.

Mario Manrique, 82, was last seen about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Jones Boulevard and Rancho Drive, according to police.

Manrique was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with a black shirt and pants. He is an Asian man, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 140 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Manrique’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Metro’s missing person’s detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.