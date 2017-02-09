Las Vegas police looking for missing man

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 64-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

Charles Bailey was last seen about 5 p.m. in the area of North Walnut Road and East Carey Avenue, police said. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information regarding Bailey’s whereabouts may contact Metro at 702-828-3111.

