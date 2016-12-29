Las Vegas police report death of man involved in Dec. 15 crash

A man critically injured in a rollover crash Dec. 15 died in the hospital 11 days later, Las Vegas police said Thursday.

Carlos Martin Arias-Aguilar, 29, was speeding eastbound on Centennial Parkway, near Torrey Pines Drive, when the vehicle drove off the road about 8:30 p.m., police said. The SUV drove over the curb and into a dirt area east of the intersection, where it struck a fence post and overturned.

Arias-Aguilar was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He came to rest in a water drainage channel, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died Dec. 26.

Evidence at the scene suggests alcohol was a factor in the collision, police said.

This was the 122nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2016.

