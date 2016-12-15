Las Vegas police respond after ‘apparent human remains’ found in south valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a report of “apparent human remains” found in the south valley Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., police said patrol detectives were headed to the scene in the 4300 block of West Russell Road.

The remains were found behind a fence in that area, police said. The discovery was reported at 12:30 p.m.

Police said they cannot confirm whether the remains are human.

Homicide detectives have not been requested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

