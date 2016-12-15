Las Vegas police respond after ‘apparent human remains’ found in south valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a report of “apparent human remains” found in the south valley Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 2 p.m., police said patrol detectives were headed to the scene in the 4300 block of West Russell Road.
The remains were found behind a fence in that area, police said. The discovery was reported at 12:30 p.m.
Police said they cannot confirm whether the remains are human.
Homicide detectives have not been requested.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.