Las Vegas police seek public’s help man who vanished Saturday in south valley

Las Vegas police say they need the public’s help locating a Nevada man who vanished in the south valley.

Bradley Wild, 59, was last seen 10 p.m. Saturday near the South Point hotel in a green-and-beige 2002 Toyota Tundra, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The truck has a personalized Nevada license plate that reads, “BWYLD” and a gray primer-painted tailgate, Metro said.

Police say Wild could be under emotional distress and going without medication.

Wild is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

All hospitals in the valley should check their registries and notify police if Wild is found, Metro said.

Metro encourages anyone with information to contact their missing persons section at 702-828-2907.

