Las Vegas police seeking a woman and 2 children who went missing Tuesday

The Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons detail is searching for a woman and her two kids who have been missing since Tuesday.

Edith Gonzalez-Young, 33, her daughter, Kazale Gonzalez, and her son, Landon Young, were last seen at about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Cactus Avenue, police said in a release sent Friday.

She may be traveling in a black 2011 Nissan Titan pickup truck with the license plate #763-ZBF.

Anyone with information regarding Gonzalez-Young’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the missing persons detail at 702-828-2907.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.