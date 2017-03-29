Posted 

Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer, reporter honored

People gather for a "rolling" protest of the shooting death of LaVoy Finicum, who was killed Tuesday night during an attempted arrest by FBI and Oregon State Police officers, outside of Harney County courthouse in Burns, Ore. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. The leader of the group, Ammon Bundy, who is son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, and several others were taken into custody during the arrest. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chase Stevens is a staff photographer at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal Washington correspondent Gary Martin was honored recently for leading a team of journalists at the San Antonio Express-News who broke the story about the February 2016 death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in Texas.

Anti-government protester Duane Ehmer of Irrigon, Ore. rides his horse, Hellboy, near the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, which the group is occupying, near Burns, Ore. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. The protesters, many of them armed, are led by Ammon Bundy, son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon State Police block the road outside of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, where four anti-government protesters remain, about 30 miles south of Burns, Ore., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. The leader of the group, Ammon Bundy, who is son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, and several others were arrested Tuesday night. One supporter was killed during the arrest. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona rancher and anti-government protestor LaVoy Finicum, center left, speaks during a news conference by the entrance to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, which the group is occupying, near Burns, Ore. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. The protestors, many of them armed, are led by Ammon Bundy, son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ammon Bundy, center left, greets supporter Sandy Potter of Crane, Ore. by the entrance of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters near Burns, Ore. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. Bundy, who is the son of Nevada Rancher Cliven Bundy, is occupying the refuge with anti-government protesters, many of which are armed. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Anti-government protester Jon Ritzheimer talks by a fire while guarding the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, which the group is occupying, near Burns, Ore. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. The protesters, many of them armed, are led by Ammon Bundy, son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Anti-government protesters stand in a watch tower at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, which the group is occupying, near Burns, Ore. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. The protesters, many of them armed, are led by Ammon Bundy, son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alan Johnson, right, greets Harney County Sheriff Dave Ward during a community meeting to address concerns in Burns, Ore. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. Anti-government protestors have taken over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, about 30 miles south of the town. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Residents gather during a community meeting held by Harney County Sheriff Dave Ward to address concerns in Burns, Ore. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. Anti-government protestors have taken over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, about 30 miles south of the town. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ammon Bundy speaks with reporters after meeting with Harney County Sheriff Dave Ward, at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters near Burns, Ore. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. The pair met about 10 miles from the refuge. Bundy, who is the son of Nevada Rancher Cliven Bundy, is occupying the refuge with anti-government protesters. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An area resident's vehicle is searched at police roadblock just outside of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, where four anti-government protesters remain, about 30 miles south of Burns, Ore., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. The leader of the group, Ammon Bundy, who is son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, and several others were arrested Tuesday night. One supporter was killed during the arrest. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ammon Bundy, center, is comforted by Shawna Cox as LaVoy Finicum, an Arizona rancher, not pictured, speaks with reporters at a news conference by the entrance of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. Bundy, who is the son of Nevada Rancher Cliven Bundy, is occupying the refuge with anti-government protestors, many of which are armed. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By BROOKE WANSER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer Chase Stevens was honored last week by the National Press Photographers Association for his photo series depicting the January 2016 occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge by Ammon Bundy and others.

“It is an honor to be recognized for work done on a story of strong interest to our readers, one that is still reverberating in headlines to this day,” Stevens said. “This award shows that the Review-Journal can compete on a national level, even when we’re not working on our own turf, and provide unique, compelling visual journalism as news unfolds.”

Stevens’ photos received an honorable mention in the Best of Photojournalism contest in the category of Domestic News Picture Story. He shot hundreds of photos in two trips to Oregon during the standoff and chose 12 images for his submission.

First place in the category was awarded to Brian Powers of the Des Moines Register for his photo series capturing Dakota Access pipeline protesters at the Oceti Sakowin camp at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.

Gary Martin, a Washington correspondent for the Review-Journal, also was honored recently for his work as a member of the San Antonio Express-News team that broke the story about Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s February 2016 death at a West Texas resort.

The staff was awarded the Star Breaking News Report of the Year award over the weekend by the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.

“We’re very proud of Chase and Gary. This recognition is well-deserved,” Review-Journal Editor in Chief Keith Moyer said. “These honors are indicative of the kind of talent we’re assembling in our newsroom.”

At the time, Martin was political editor at the San Antonio newspaper and directed staff coverage of the event, following a tip about the jurist’s death on a Saturday afternoon.

The exclusive was cited by newspapers and media outlets nationally.

“It was a real morale booster for everyone,” Martin said of the scoop.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.

 