Las Vegas woman, 67, dies from injuries after being struck Monday while jaywalking

A 67-year-old pedestrian died Wednesday from injuries suffered Monday evening when she was hit by a car while jaywalking in northeast Las Vegas.

The woman, identified by the Clark County corner’s office as Alicia Coronado of Las Vegas, was struck Monday at about 5:30 p.m. by a Dodge Avenger traveling east on Owens Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. She was transported from the accident scene near Nellis Boulevard to University Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Coronado’s death is the seventh traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

