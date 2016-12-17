Light pole falls on car, injuring one and causing power outage in northeast Las Vegas

A traffic light pole fell and hit a car, injuring one person in the northeast valley and causing a power outage Friday afternoon.

About 2:50 p.m. a traffic light pole fell and hit the side of a car at the intersection of North Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The driver of the vehicle had a minor injury to the leg but refused medical assistance, Rogers said.

The intersection is currently closed.

The pole may have fallen due to the high winds, Rogers said.

According to NV Energy’s website, at least 1,800 people were without power Friday afternoon.

