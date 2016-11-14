Posted 

Lunar, sooner: Super moon rises over Las Vegas

The super moon is seen from near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The moon rises beyond flags atop Fraser Hall on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon was to be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

The moon rises beyond the Arch in St. Louis as seen from the Compton Hill Water Tower on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closet a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

The moon rises behind the castle of Almodovar in Cordoba, southern Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The Supermoon on November 14, 2016, will be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since January 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)

People on a funfair ride are silhouetted against the moon a day before the &quot;supermoon&quot; spectacle, in London, Britain November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People watch the moonrise from the pier at Fort Taber Park in the south end of New Bedford, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2016. Peter Pereira/Standard Times via AP)

A horse on a weathervane atop Clocktower Commons on Route 22 in Brewster, N.Y., is silhouetted against the moon on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday, Earthlings will be treated to a so-called supermoon - the closest full moon of the year. Monday's supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News via AP)

The supermoon full moon rises over Longport, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (Vern Ogrodnek/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

An American Airlines passenger plane passes in front of the moon, as seen from Whittier, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closet a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

The moon rises beyond downtown buildings Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. Monday's supermoon will be extra super Ѡit will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The moon rises behind Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas, Sunday evening, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday the supermoon will be the closest full moon to earth since 1948, and it won't be as close again until 2034. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

A statue of an angel playing a horn, at Saint Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, is silhouetted by the moon Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in downtown Scranton, Pa. The moon was not quite full; when the moon sets Monday morning, it will be a supermoon. ( Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP)

The moon rises near Glastonbury Tor a day before the &quot;supermoon&quot; spectacle, in Glastonbury, Britain November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

The &quot;supermoon&quot;, the closest the moon comes to Earth since 1948, rises over the Power and Light building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

An aeroplane flies past the London Eye wheel, and moon, a day before the &quot;supermoon&quot; spectacle in London, Britain, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The moon doesn’t get much bigger and brighter than this.

Las Vegans are being treated to a so-called supermoon — the closest full moon of the year.

The supermoon, seen Sunday night and Monday morning in the West, is extra super. It’s the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won’t happen again for another 18 years.

NASA says the closest approach will occur at 6:21 a.m. EST when the moon comes within 221,523 miles. That’s from the center of the Earth to the center of the moon. The full moon starting rising in Las Vegas at 4:24 p.m. and will set at 5 a.m. Monday.

NASA planetary geologist Noah Petro is urging everyone to step outside and soak in the view. At the time of closest approach, the moon will be setting and the sun rising, at least on the U.S. East Coast, so prime viewing will be Sunday and Monday nights there.

“Ultimately, people should be more geared toward just getting outside and enjoying it,” Petro said.

Supermoons can appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter in the night sky. But it takes a real expert to notice the difference.

Petro, deputy project scientist for the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter circling the moon, said that even he won’t be able to see much difference in size and luminosity. What counts, he said, is getting people “talking, thinking and caring about the moon.”

“Everyone gets to see the moon,” Petro said. “It’s a great shared resource for all humanity.”

The last time the moon was so close — actually, 29 miles closer — was in January 1948. That’s the same year the Cleveland Indians last won the World Series, Petro noted, “a big year,” at least there.

In 2034, the moon will come even closer, within 221,485 miles. That, too, will be a supermoon.

 