Lyft Premier brings luxury ride option to Las Vegas

Passengers wanting a luxurious ride-sharing experience can order a Cadillac Escalade, Lexus LS and other high-end vehicles beginning Thursday when Lyft Premier debuts in Las Vegas.

Of course, the extravagant service comes at a price: fares for a Lyft Premiere ride typically cost about double the amount for a Lyft Classic ride, because of the better amenities such a leather seats, company officials said.

Las Vegas is the 11th city to offer Lyft Premier, joining other areas including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

Through Feb. 23, new and existing users can get a $10 discount on four Lyft Premier rides by using the code “PREMXLAS.” Additionally, four riders who order a Lyft Premier in February and enter the code “JETSUITEX” will win a free, round-trip flight aboard a JetSuiteX charter plane from Las Vegas to airports in Burbank, Santa Monica, Carlsbad or San Francisco’s East Bay.

