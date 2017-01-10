Man, armed with machete, surrenders to Las Vegas police after barricading himself in home

A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a stranger’s home while armed with a machete Monday evening.

The incident began about 5:15 p.m. at a home on the 6900 block of West Raleigh Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Gowan Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

The homeowner had entered the house’s garage and discovered the man, whom he did not know. It’s unclear how long the man had been in the homeowner’s garage.

During an initial confrontation between the man and the homeowner, the man pulled out his machete and threatened the homeowner, who then ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

The man then barricaded himself in the homeowner’s house for several hours. As of 10 p.m., he had surrendered to SWAT without incident.

No injuries were reported.

