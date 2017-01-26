Man badly burned in central Las Vegas Valley fire dies

The Las Vegas man found badly burned after a Jan. 19 central valley apartment fire died Wednesday from his injuries.

Andrew Ray, 39, was found badly burned and suffering from smoke inhalation outside of his apartment.

When Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters arrived at about 12:45 a.m. to the apartment at 833 W. Lake Mead Blvd., they found heavy flames shooting from an apartment window, fire spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Ray’s young daughter, Kaysha Ray, and her mother, Diana Bankston, died the same day of the fire. The Clark County coroner on Wednesday confirmed Ray also died.

Kaysha was in critical condition and died later the same day at University Medical Center, where Ray also had been hospitalized. Family members said 80 percent of Kaysha’s body was burned. The coroner’s office said Wednesday that Kaysha, whom The Associated Press initially reported as 6, was actually 8 and that she had died from carbon monoxide intoxication.

Firefighters had to force their way into the smoke- and flame-filled unit, the department said.

Bankston, 36, was found dead on the floor by a couch.

The couple’s two older daughters, who escaped by crawling out of a broken window, were taken to UMC to be treated for possible smoke inhalation and cuts.

No smoke alarms were found in the apartment, Szymanski said. Investigators said the fire started in the living room, and its cause is under investigation. The fire caused $35,000 in damages.

The American Red Cross is assisting the surviving daughters. Five other people living in a unit next door also were assisted because of power issues.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.