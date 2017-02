The Metropolitan Police Department evacuated a northwest valley neighborhood Thursday morning after receiving reports of a man threatening family members with a gun.

Officers responded just before 9 a.m. Thursday to the 7800 block of Falling Pines Place, near El Capitan Way and Grand Teton Drive.

The man surrendered at about 10 a.m. and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.