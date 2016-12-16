Man dies after fire in southeast Las Vegas condominium

One man is dead after an overnight fire that is being blamed on an electrical problem in an overhead bathroom fan.

Clark County Fire Department crews responded to the fire at 3624 Blackstone St., near South Pecos and East Desert Inn roads, around 11 p.m. Thursday. Neighbors could smell smoke but were unsure of the source, according to the Fire Department.

The man was discovered inside the building and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died.

When firefighters arrived in the area, crews discovered the fire burning through the roof of a condominium. There were fears the fire could spread because of the proximity to other condos.

Clark County Animal Control also was called to assist. Large dogs needed to be restrained so crews could search the property.

The fire was contained to one unit, and the damage was estimated at $300,000.

The Clark County coroner will release the identity of the man who died after his family has been notified.