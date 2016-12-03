Man dies nearly 2 months after collision in northwest Las Vegas Valley

A man hurt in a July 22 crash in the northwest valley died from his injuries nearly two months later, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Arthur Harden, an 82-year-old North Las Vegas resident, was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center after the crash. He later succumbed to his injuries and died Sept. 16, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

About 6:50 p.m. July 22, a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on Lake Mead Boulevard at the intersection with Jones Boulevard. Harden, driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra, was traveling south on Jones Boulevard at Lake Mead Boulevard.

A 2012 Nissan Versa was stopped for a red light on northbound Jones Boulevard at Lake Mead Boulevard. As the Chevrolet and the Hyundai entered the intersection, the Chevrolet struck the right front of the Hyundai. The Chevrolet then continued in a southeastern direction until it made contact with a Nissan Versa.

A 29-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle with Harden was taken to UMC for injuries. She had only minor injuries.

