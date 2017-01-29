Man ejected from SUV, killed early Sunday in north central Las Vegas

A 56-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he was ejected from his SUV during a crash.

Just before 3 a.m., the driver of a 1994 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west on Vegas Drive approached the intersection of Robin Street and lost control, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. He was likely trying to avoid a vehicle turning left at the upcoming intersection, police said.

The Tahoe hit the center median, crossed over the eastbound lanes and drove past the south side of Vegas Drive, Metro said, before hitting and rolling over a short wall.

The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected, Metro said. Medical personnel found him dead at the scene.

This is the 12th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the man who died once next of kin have been notified.

