Man hit by school bus in downtown Las Vegas

A man was hit by a school bus in downtown Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was struck about 2:20 p.m. near Maryland Parkway and Fremont Street, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

He was taken to University Medical Center after the incident. His condition was unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the bus was taking at least 30 students home from Rancho High School, according to Capt. Ken Young of the Clark County School District police. None of the students was injured.

