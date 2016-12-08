Posted Updated 

Man hit by school bus in downtown Las Vegas

Clark County School District police work the scene of an accident involving a CCSD bus at the intersection of Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Clark County School District and Las Vegas police work the scene of an accident involving a CCSD bus at the intersection of Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Clark County School District police work the scene of an accident involving a CCSD bus at the intersection of Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By JESSICA TERRONES
A man was hit by a school bus in downtown Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was struck about 2:20 p.m. near Maryland Parkway and Fremont Street, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

He was taken to University Medical Center after the incident. His condition was unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the bus was taking at least 30 students home from Rancho High School, according to Capt. Ken Young of the Clark County School District police. None of the students was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 