A man was struck by a train near the Rio hotel Sunday afternoon, Metro spokesman Grant Rogers said.

He has been taken to University Medical Center with substantial injuries, Rogers said. Dispatchers received the call just before noon.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

