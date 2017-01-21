Man killed in Las Vegas scooter crash has been identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the scooter rider who died in a crash early Wednesday morning near downtown.

David McKean, 48, died at the scene at the intersection of East St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

McKean ran a red light and hit the driver’s front side of a Toyota, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert Stauffer said. The impact threw McKean to the pavement.

McKean was headed south on Fremont Street when he crashed into the Toyota, which was driving east on St. Louis Avenue.

Witnesses told police the Toyota driver had a green light and McKean entered the intersection against a red light, police said.

Stauffer said speed likely wasn’t a factor, as scooters usually top out at 25 to 30 mph.

“It’s just impacting the side of a moving vehicle at that speed, and that difference in momentum change, it’s going to cause some serious injuries,” he said.

The Toyota driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries.

“As that scooter hit the door, it shattered the windshield, and the driver got some cuts from the broken glass, as well as an injury to her hand,” Stauffer said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.