Man seriously injured after accidentally shooting himself at Las Vegas sports bar

A 61-year-old man accidentally shot himself while inside a central valley bar late Friday.

The man “mishandled his .22 revolver” and shot himself in the stomach while at Mr. D’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1810 S. Rainbow Blvd., about 9:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins said.

The man was rushed to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with serious injuries.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

