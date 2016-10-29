Posted Updated 

Man seriously injured after accidentally shooting himself at Las Vegas sports bar

web1_gradmeded_nevada_007_7295894.jpg
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL CROSBY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A 61-year-old man accidentally shot himself while inside a central valley bar late Friday.

The man “mishandled his .22 revolver” and shot himself in the stomach while at Mr. D’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1810 S. Rainbow Blvd., about 9:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins said.

The man was rushed to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with serious injuries.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

