March aims to strengthen police, community ties in central Las Vegas neighborhood

Community volunteers marched in solidarity with residents of a central Las Vegas neighborhood to denounce recent violence and strengthen community ties Saturday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Bolden Area Command partnered with a Summerlin church for the “I Love My City” march and a barbecue.

“The purpose of the march was to let the community know that the police department and the church are aware of the crime and violence in the area,” said Armando Garcia, senior pastor of Victory Outreach church in Summerlin. “We want them to know that they aren’t alone and we want to bring them hope.”

Participants, holding signs and wearing shirts that read, “I Love My City,” marched from the Doolittle Community Center at 1950 N. J. St. to the Nucleus Plaza shopping center at 900 W. Owens Ave.

On Monday, a teen suffered a leg injury when he was shot near the community center, and in February, a 17-year-old was fatally shot in the same area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Since the beginning of the year, eight homicides and 38 reported shootings have occurred in the Bolden Area Command, police said.

After the march, participants were treated to a barbecue, live music, kid-friendly activities such as face-painting and a jump house, and a play. Along with Victory Outreach, other event partners included KCEP FM Power 88 radio station, Pure Aloha Festival and All Saints’ Day School.

All Saints’ Day School offered 20 scholarships for preschool and kindergarten students. Additionally, Victory Outreach Summerlin offered bible studies and other resources to those who attended.

Police hope to reach a younger generation by teaching them how to resolve conflicts peacefully, said Metro Capt. Robert Plummer, who heads the area command that includes the neighborhood where the march and event were held.

“Too many times we see young people result to violence and in recent cases, shootings,” Plummer said.

Often he said, young people get guns and weapons by stealing them, or buying them off the streets.

“People have to remember to safely secure their firearms because, if they don’t have guns, they can’t shoot,” Plummer said. “It can be frustrating and upsetting when a homicide or another act of violence takes place in this area because of the work we do here, but things are slowly turning around.”

A similar community event is planned next month, organizers said.

Because of such efforts, the area has seen a 56 percent drop in overall gang violence, Plummer said.

“We’re going to continue holding events like these because they restore hope and they have a tremendous impact on the community,” he said.

