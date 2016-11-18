Metro turkey drive gets underway Monday

The Metropolitan Police Department will celebrate its 20th anniversary turkey drive Monday.

Metro is partnering with the Boulevard Mall and Wal-Mart to help conduct the drive. Every area command, including Laughlin, will receive 50 turkeys for a total of 500 turkeys to be given away. Each turkey will include a bag with side dishes for Thanksgiving dinner.

At 7 a.m. Monday, area commands will stop by the Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, to pick up the turkeys from an Anderson Dairy truck near the west entrance of the mall, south of Sears.

Turkeys will be loaded into Metro vehicles and distributed throughout the valley.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.