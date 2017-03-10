Missing Wisconsin man found dead near shore of Lake Mead

Park rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area discovered a body matching the description of a missing Wisconsin man on Thursday.

At about 10 a.m., a several-day search came to a close when rangers found a body likely belonging to 53-year-old Thomas Olsen of La Crosse, Wis., 15 feet from the shore near the Sunset View Overlook.

Olsen co-owned a popular steakhouse, Freight House Restaurant, located in La Crosse’s historic downtown area, the La Crosse Police Department said. He went missing in late February, and was last seen Feb. 27 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

U.S. Park Service rangers spotted a vehicle parked for several days at the overlook near Lake Mead, according to a news release from the recreation area. A ranger ran the vehicle’s license plate and determined that the renter was Olsen.

The Park Service began searching for Olsen on Tuesday. Six search teams with help from the Nevada Department of Wildlife and Red Rock Search and Rescue searched the terrain until finding the body.

The Clark County coroner will confirm the man’s identity, cause and manner of death.

