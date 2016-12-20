Most eastbound traffic lanes closed on Charleston Boulevard

A driver of a crane is in the hospital Monday evening after the crane fell on top of a car.

The crash happened just after 6:20 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard near Hualapai Way when the crane fell on top of a white Honda, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Leon DeSimone said.

The crane’s driver, whose injuries and condition are unknown, was transported to an area hospital. It is unknown whether the Honda’s driver was injured. The driver left the scene before Metro arrived, DeSimone said.

All eastbound traffic lanes but one are closed on Charleston Boulevard just before Hualapai Way, the Regional Transportation Commission reported. The roadway is also closed at Indigo Drive.

Motorists should avoid the area for the next hour, DeSimone said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.