Motel across from the Stratosphere evacuated after fire

The one room damaged in a fire at the Holiday House Motel on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Holiday House Motel across the street from the Stratosphere at 2205 Las Vegas Blvd. (Google Street View)

The front of the Holiday House Motel where a fire damaged one room on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Holiday House Motel where a fire damaged one room on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Holiday House Motel where a fire damaged one room on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Holiday House Motel where a fire damaged one room on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The front of the Holiday House Motel where a fire damaged one room on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

No one was injured during a Sunday morning fire at a motel just north of the Las Vegas Strip.

Firefighters responded to the Holiday House Motel, 2205 South Las Vegas Boulevard, just after 9:50 a.m. and found one of the rooms in flames.

The fire department tweeted at 10 a.m. that the motel was being evacuated and no injuries were reported. At 10:07 a.m. the department reported the fire was out and crews were searching for lingering hot spots.

Further details were not immediately available.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 