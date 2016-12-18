Motel across from the Stratosphere evacuated after fire

No one was injured during a Sunday morning fire at a motel just north of the Las Vegas Strip.

Firefighters responded to the Holiday House Motel, 2205 South Las Vegas Boulevard, just after 9:50 a.m. and found one of the rooms in flames.

The fire department tweeted at 10 a.m. that the motel was being evacuated and no injuries were reported. At 10:07 a.m. the department reported the fire was out and crews were searching for lingering hot spots.

Further details were not immediately available.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.