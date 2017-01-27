Motorcycle-car crash closes Rancho between Craig, Lone Mountain

A crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle shut down a major thoroughfare in the northwest valley Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were investigating the crash at about 6:45 a.m. at the corner of North Rancho and North Torrey Pines drives, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Speed appeared to be a factor, police Lt. Carlos Hank said. No information was immediately available on the condition of the driver or other occupants of the blue sedan or the motorcyclist, but a police unit that investigates fatal accidents was called to the scene.

Rancho was shut down between Lone Mountain andCraig roads as of 8 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Hank advised driver to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

