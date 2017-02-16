Motorcycle driver dies after fiery crash in central Las Vegas Valley

The man driving a motorcycle that collided with a car in a fiery crash Wednesday night in central Las Vegas has died.

Six people were hospitalized after the crash about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on West Charleston Boulevard at South Arville Street. The motorcycle driver and passenger were taken to University Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department release Thursday morning.

The 46-year-old male driver died at UMC. The 30-year-old female passenger was listed in critical condition.

Three of the four people in the 2015 Toyota Corolla were injured, Sgt. Robert Stauffer said. They escaped the car before it caught fire.

“They received relatively minor injuries for a crash of this type,” he said, adding nobody was burned.

The motorcycle was heading east on Charleston, Stauffer said. The Corolla was in the left turn lane on westbound Charleston. He said the car began to turn left, into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle attempted to brake but hit the right front side of the car.

“The impact basically tore the motorcycle in half,” Stauffer said, “(and) ejected both riders over the top of the vehicle.”

Fuel spilled from the motorcycle and ignited, spreading to the car, Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once his family is notified.

