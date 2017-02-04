Mourners pack funeral services for mother, daughter who lost lives in central Las Vegas apartment fire

Mourners packed a central Las Vegas church Saturday to honor the lives of a Las Vegas woman and her 8-year-old daughter who died last month in a fire at an apartment complex.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, fire personnel and officials from the elementary school attended by Kaysha Ray were among those attending funeral services at True Love Missionary Baptist Church located at 1941 H St., not far from the complex.

The Jan. 19 fire at the Westlake Apartments — the deadliest in the history of the Las Vegas Fire Department — claimed the lives of 37-year-old Diana Bankston and Kaysha.

The girl’s father, 39-year-old Andrew Ray, was found just outside the family’s apartment suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation after the fire. He died days later.

Eric Littman, president of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Local 1285, said the tragic loss of lives was compounded by the fact that Bankston’s father, Charles Smith, is a retired fire captain.

“Pain shared is pain lessened,” Littman told those gathered at the service, adding that memories will help keep the family strong.

Goodman made note of Smith’s tragic loss of both a daughter and a granddaughter. “There is nothing more painful or more difficult to move forward through than the loss of a child, to say nothing of a loss of a grandchild,” she said.

“It’s a sadness that’s felt throughout our community,” Goodman added, while noting that “with our love and God,” the community will get through it.

Alaina Criner, principal of Matt Kelly Elementary School, imparted a lesson that Kaysha left behind.

“We truly believe that Kaysha taught us how to be kind,” Criner said.

Kasha’s teacher, Trecia Coleman, remembered a little girl full of life who would “hug so hard.”

Many attending the service became emotional earlier in the service upon hearing that family members tried repeatedly to get back into the apartment to save the mother and daughter.

“The Lord is our source. The Lord is our help. The Lord is our strength,” a pastor shouted toward the end of the service. Mourners responded by clapping, and many rising to their feet.

During the fire, two teen daughters were able to escape through a broken window, according to a GoFundMe page created to collect funds for the father’s funeral.

The incident is believed to have been an accident and might have been smoking-related, but the fire department has been unable to determine the exact cause of the fire, which was reported about 1 a.m., department spokesman Tim Szymanski said in a news release.

Szymanski said the complex, located at 813 W. Lake Mead Blvd. on the corner of West Lake Mead Boulevard and H Street, complied with all of the department’s instructions after it failed its most recent fire inspection.

Records obtained Wednesday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal showed the complex failed a May 2016 inspection because of problems with bars on unit windows, rear exits chained shut and outdated fire alarm systems. The complex also did not pass an inspection for the same reasons in 2011.

The department said Thursday that the complex provided documentation that the 2016 work had been completed within two weeks. A follow-up inspection checked random units and found them in compliance.

State law requires a smoke alarm in every room at hotels or motels with at least six guest rooms and in every unit of apartment buildings with at least three units. Early news reports said that no smoke alarms were found in the apartment.

Szymanski said Thursday that Ray, a maintenence worker at the complex, might have removed the smoke alarms to paint his apartment after a grease fire that was not reported to the department.

The GoFundMe page to collect money for Ray’s funeral had raised $2,280 of its $25,000 goal by 11 a.m. Saturday.

