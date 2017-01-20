Nellis Air Force Base main entrance closed due to bomb threat

Officials at Nellis Air Force Base and the Metropolitan Police Department are responding to a bomb threat at the base Friday morning.

The air base announced about 6:20 a.m. that the main gate to the base was closed due to an “incident involving a bomb threat.”

@NellisAFB main gate closed due to an incident involving a bomb threat. Out of precaution, base emergency services have responded. — Nellis AFB Nevada (@NellisAFB) January 20, 2017

Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said Nellis authorities asked officers to block off the entrance about 3:45 a.m., and as of 6 a.m. officers were diverting traffic at East Craig Road and North Las Vegas Boulevard.

A spokesperson for Nellis Air Force Base could not be immediately reached for comment.