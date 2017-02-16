Nevada Highway Patrol warns of scammers seeking donations for law enforcement charitable organizations

The Nevada Highway Patrol is alerting the public to a phone scam sweeping the Las Vegas Valley.

Through a local phone number, someone is contacting valley residents, asking for donations on behalf of various police charitable organizations, the Highway Patrol said. In some cases, the scammer has posed as representing the Highway Patrol, as well as the American Association of State Troopers and Officer Down Charities for the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Those who contacted have reported that the scammer threatens unfair treatment from troopers if they don’t donate. The Highway Patrol said it wants members of the community to “be sure to protect their personal information.”

The Highway Patrol confirmed in a statement Wednesday that the agency does not operate any charitable funds at this time, and the Association of State Troopers does not call to solicit donations.

Anyone who has been solicited for donations or has donated funds should call Highway Patrol investigators at 702-432-5225.

