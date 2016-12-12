Nick of time: Kids ride to Santa’s Village on Springs Preserve’s Holiday Express

Candy canes, bright lights and Santa Claus: Is there anything more magical than that?

Maybe there is, if you’re an adult. But for children in line at the Springs Preserve Holiday Express there is a certain glow that comes from seeing the big, jolly rock star in person.

“We’ve had holiday events in the past, but this is a new one for us,” said Dawn Barraclough, a spokeswoman for the Springs Preserve, a 180-acre site on South Valley View Boulevard, between U.S. Highway 95 and Alta Drive that also offers exhibits, galleries, trails and desert gardens.

“It used to be just a train ride, but we’ve made it more personal by giving children an opportunity to get plenty of quality time with Santa,” Barraclough said. “This way, kids have a chance to warm up and get comfortable before sitting on his lap.”

As families arrived on a sunny Sunday afternoon, they headed to the Holiday Express station where children laughed and introduced themselves to one another in anticipation of the day’s events.

Once the five-minute train ride stopped at Santa’s Village, laughter turned into excitement as children hopped off and lifted their hands to touch tiny soap bubbles.

“It’s snowing,” a child shouted.

“I can’t believe it’s snowing in the desert,” a parent replied.

At Santa’s Village, children and parents explored a variety of holiday experiences, including crafts, nutcracker displays and Christmas tree trimming.

The first stop was the reindeer food craft station, where children filled bags with corn, oats and barley to sprinkle on the lawn Christmas Eve to reward Santa’s hungry reindeer.

Next came story time with the book “Joshua’s Surprise,” written by the late cartoonist Mike Miller.

As the story’s main character, Tomas the turtle, began decorating a spiky tree named Joshua, children were invited to put decorations they’d been given on a tree with large brown eyes and a red mouth.

Some children were more than happy to comply, but others were timid and had their parents do it for them.

Then, the big moment arrived. It was time for the kids to meet Santa Claus.

“Ho, ho, ho,” Santa said as children entered the room. “What would you like for Christmas?”

Some children asked for a puppy; others said they’d rather have an iPhone or a PlayStation 3. Because no professional photographers were around, parents took their own photos and video.

“Santa was so good with all of the kids, even with our boy,” said Robin Vaughn, who was with her 12 grandchildren. “You wonder at first why the line is so long to see Santa, but then you quickly realize it’s because he takes his time with each kid.”

As children left Santa’s lap, they received candy canes and were sent to the cookie decorating station, where Metropolitan Police Department volunteers awaited with sugar cookies and frosting in six colors.

“This is my favorite part because I get to eat a yummy cookie,” said 6-year-old Amara Sierra. “I put sprinkles and blue frosting and marshmallows and chocolate chips.”

Cookie decorating was also Metro volunteer Connie Ivens’ favorite part.

“I just love seeing the children smile,” Ivens said. “All of my grandchildren have grown up. It’s nice to be around little ones during the holidays.”

After hopping the train back to the entrance, families discovered many decorated pine trees to take their festive photos.

Between the sugary snacks, Christmas music and family activities, the Springs Preserve has plenty of holiday cheer.

“It’s an amazing setup that has a small-town feel, even though we’re in a big city,” said Don Johnson, who came with his two sons. “Santa just adds the perfect touch to the holiday spirit. I really think it’s worth every penny.”

The Holiday Express runs from noon to 6 p.m. from Saturday through Dec. 23. Admission to the event is $8 for members, $10 for nonmembers and free for children 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

For information, visit springspreserve.org or call 702-822-7700.

