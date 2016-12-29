No one hurt in Rio electrical fire, but related power outage causes guest relocations

No one was injured in an electrical fire that broke out Wednesday in a Rio service elevator, but guests in about 400 rooms had to be relocated within the hotel and to other Caesars Entertainment-owned properties because of a related power outage.

A Caesars Entertainment spokesperson confirmed reports of the guest relocations late Wednesday.

Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded to calls of a fire at the Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road, at about 4:25 p.m. Clark County sent four engines, two trucks, four rescues and two battalion chiefs, said Clark County Fire Department spokesman Roy Session.

Hotel sprinklers extinguished the blaze before firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from a service elevator on the 27th floor. The smoke had spread to the hotel’s 28th and 29th floors, the department said.

Power in some parts of the Rio went out as a result of the fire, but NV Energy spokesman Mark Severts said the outage was an internal issue.

Fire investigators and officials from the county’s building and fire prevention bureau also were called to the scene.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.

